Abstract

BACKGROUND: Both multiple fall experiences and fear of falling (FoF) would make people susceptible to another fall; however, the associations are unknown. This study investigates the association of FoF with fall occurrence among older adults according to their fall history.



METHODS: In this study, we adopted a longitudinal observational design. We visited 20 community centers to recruit 1,025 older adults (aged 65 years or older). At baseline, FoF was assessed using a single-item questionnaire. The number of falls in the past year was obtained via a self-questionnaire and participants were classified into three fall history groups (0: non-faller, 1: single faller, 2 or more: multiple faller). After a year of following-up, the number of falls during the year was considered as the main outcome. Poisson regression models clarified the influence of FoF on fall occurrence during the one-year follow-up, according to the participants' fall history.



RESULTS: The final sample comprised 530 individuals (follow-up rate: 530/801, 66.4%). Fall history, FoF, and interaction between multiple fallers and FoF were significant in the adjusted statistical model (rate ratio [95% confidence interval]: single faller = 2.81 [1.06, 6.30], multiple faller = 13.60 [8.00, 23.04], FoF = 3.70 [2.48, 5.67], multiple faller*FoF = 0.37 [0.20, 0.68]).



CONCLUSIONS: We found that FoF was associated with the occurrence of falls in community-dwelling older adults. However, its association was lower in multiple fallers.

