Salmon S, Garces Davila I, Taillieu TL, Stewart-Tufescu A, Duncan L, Fortier J, Struck S, Georgiades K, MacMillan HL, Kimber M, Gonzalez A, Afifi TO. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e905.
35524250
BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment (CM) and peer victimization (PV) are serious issues affecting children and adolescents. Despite the interrelatedness of these exposures, few studies have investigated their co-occurrence and combined impact on health outcomes. The study objectives were to determine the overall and sex-specific prevalence of lifetime exposure to CM and past-month exposure to PV in adolescents, and the impact of CM and PV co-occurrence on non-suicidal self-injury, suicidality, mental health disorders, and physical health conditions.
Adolescents; Mental health; Non-suicidal self-injury; Suicidality; Peer victimization; Child maltreatment; Physical health; Sex differences