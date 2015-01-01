Abstract

The use of the intoxicating cannabinoid delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ(8) -THC) has grown rapidly over the last several years. There have been dozens of Δ(8) -THC studies dating back over many decades, yet no review articles have comprehensively covered these findings. In this review, we summarize the pharmacological studies of Δ(8) -THC, including receptor binding, cell signaling, in vivo cannabimimetic activity, clinical activity, and pharmacokinetics. We give special focus to studies that directly compared Δ(8) -THC to its more commonly studied isomer, Δ(9) -THC. Overall, the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of Δ(8) -THC and Δ(9) -THC are very similar. Δ(8) -THC is a partial agonist of the cannabinoid CB(1) receptor and has cannabimimetic activity in both animals and humans. The reduced potency of Δ(8) -THC in clinical studies compared to Δ(9) -THC can be explained by weaker cannabinoid CB(1) receptor affinity, although there are other plausible mechanisms that may contribute. We highlight the gaps in our knowledge of Δ(8) -THC pharmacology where further studies are needed, particularly in humans.

Language: en