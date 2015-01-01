Abstract

Our understanding of the prevention, detection, management and potential longer-term effects of concussions in sport have evolved rapidly over the last 20 years. In 2001, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) initiated a meeting to discuss the diagnosis and management of sport-related concussion (SRC).1 This meeting was held in conjunction with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) in Vienna, Austria.



Every 4 years researchers and clinicians with expertise in SRC are brought together to summarise the published literature and provide updated, evidence-informed recommendations regarding the evaluation and management of concussions.1-5 To date, there have been five consensus statements. This 20-year journey has been supported by sports organisations including the IOC, IIHF, FIFA and later by Fédération Equestre Internationale, World Rugby and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile. The sporting bodies are then able to take the evidence summaries and consensus recommendations that are created and develop concussion guidelines specific to their sports.



The authorship group of the Consensus Statements has led the development and writing of the resulting output of the meetings including a quadrennial consensus statement and the accompanying Concussion Recognition Tool and Sports Concussion Assessment Tools (SCAT) for adults and children.4 Authors have been selected based on their research and clinical expertise in the area of concussion, including consideration for representation from broad geographical and content areas. The concussion consensus group remains aware of the need for a rigorous scientific process and has ensured since its inception that all outputs are made freely available to athletes and their medical providers...

Language: en