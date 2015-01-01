SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ning P, Zong H, Li L, Cheng P, Schwebel DC, Yang Y, Yang L, Wu Y, Zhao M, Hu G. Bull. World Health Organ. 2022; 100(5): 329-336.

(Copyright © 2022, World Health Organization)

10.2471/BLT.22.287914

35521031

PMC9047425

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the effectiveness of a 2020 nationwide helmet promotion campaign, in terms of helmet wearing and correct helmet wearing, aimed at electric bike riders and motorcyclists in China.

METHODS: We obtained 192 hours of film of traffic before (2019) and after (2021) implementation of the campaign at eight road intersections in Changsha, recording cyclist (traditional and electric) and motorcyclist helmet-wearing behaviour during both weekdays and the weekend, and peak and off-peak traffic. We extracted data on rider characteristics and helmet-wearing behaviour. We applied a logistic regression to obtain estimates of helmet wearing and correct helmet wearing, and calculated odds ratios adjusted for rider variables.

FINDINGS: We filmed 11 525 cyclists and motorcyclists, 5256 (45.6%) before and 6269 (54.4%) after the campaign. We estimated a substantial increase in the overall percentage of helmet wearing from 8.8% (95% confidence interval, CI: 8.0-9.6) to 62.0% (95% CI: 60.8-63.2). After controlling for covariates, we noted that helmet wearing increased in all groups. However, we observed a decrease in the overall percentage of correct helmet wearing from 91.9% (95% CI: 89.4-94.3) to 83.5% (95% CI: 82.3-84.7). Post-campaign, we estimated the highest percentage of helmet wearing for delivery riders (88.8%) and lowest for traditional cyclists (3.8%); we estimated the lowest percentage of correct helmet wearing for three-wheeled motorcyclists (58.8%).

CONCLUSION: To increase helmet wearing and correct helmet wearing, we recommend amending the campaign to include traditional cyclists as well as education and legislation on the correct fastening of helmet chinstraps.


