Citation
Xie M, Wodzinski M, Gajaria A, Battaglia M, Rotem A. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35509220
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Young people often face barriers to psychiatric care and are increasingly seeking crisis services for mental health issues through the emergency department (ED). Urgent psychiatric care models provide youth in crisis with rapid access to time-limited mental health care on an outpatient basis. This scoping review aims to evaluate the impact of such urgent psychiatric services for youth aged 13-25 on patient and health system outcomes.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; youth; crisis intervention; mental health crisis; psychiatric; Urgent care