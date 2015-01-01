Abstract

An alarming rate of injurious falls among older adults warrants proactive measures to reduce falls and fall risk. The purpose of this article was to examine and synthesize the literature as it relates to programmatic components and clinical outcomes of individualized fall prevention programs on community-dwelling older adults. A literature search of four databases was performed using search strategies and terms unique to each database. Title, abstract, and full article reviews were performed to assure inclusion and exclusion criteria were met. Data were analyzed for type of study, program providers, interventions and strategies used to deliver the program, assessments used, and statistically significant outcomes. Queries resulted in 410 articles and 32 met all inclusion criteria (19 controlled trials and 13 quasi-experimental). Physical therapists were part of the provider team in 23 (72%) studies and the only provider in 10 (31%). There was substantial heterogeneity in procedures and outcome measures. Most common procedures were balance assessments (n=30), individualized balance exercises (n=29), cognition (n=21), home and vision assessments (n=16), specific educational modules (n=15), referrals to other providers/community programs (n=8), and motivational interviewing (n=7). Frequency of falls improved for eight of 13 (61.5%) controlled trials and four of five (80%) quasi-experimental studies. Balance and function improved in six of 11 (54.5%) controlled trials and in each of the six (100%) quasi-experimental studies. Strength improved in three of seven (43%) controlled trials and four of five (75%) quasi-experimental studies. While many programs improved falls and balance of older adults, there was no conclusive evidence as to which assessments and interventions were optimal to deliver as individualized fall prevention programming. The skill of a physical therapist and measures of fall frequency, balance, and function were common among the majority of studies reviewed. Despite the variability among programs, there is emerging evidence that individualized, multimodal fall prevention programs may improve fall risk of community-dwelling older adults and convenient access to these programs should be emphasized.

