Citation
Sheikhbardsiri H, Aliakbari F, Jafari H, Khademipour G, Sahebi A. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
35514299
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Running exercise courses in different sectors of the health system is one of the important steps to prepare and deploy disaster risk management programs. The present study aimed to identify and explain the components affecting the design of preparedness exercises of the health system in disasters.
Language: en
Keywords
exercise; emergency; disaster; design; health system; preparedness