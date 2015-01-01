Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Running exercise courses in different sectors of the health system is one of the important steps to prepare and deploy disaster risk management programs. The present study aimed to identify and explain the components affecting the design of preparedness exercises of the health system in disasters.



METHODS: This study was a qualitative content analysis. Data were collected by purposeful sampling through in-depth and semi-structured individual interviews with 25 health professionals in disasters who had experience in designing, implementing, and evaluating an exercise. The data were analyzed using the content analysis method.



RESULTS: The data analysis resulted in the production of 50 initial codes, 12 subcategories, 4 main categories of "Coordination, Command, and Guidance of Exercise," "Hardware and Software Requirements of Exercise," "Organizational Exercise Resources," and "Communication and Exercise Public Information" with the original theme of "Exercise Design." CONCLUSION: This study provides a clear picture and rich, constructive information on the concept of designing health system preparedness exercises in disasters. The findings of this study can greatly increase the attention of senior managers in all areas of health, especially managers of prehospitals and hospitals who are in the front line of the response to disasters to design standard and scientific preparedness exercises.

Language: en