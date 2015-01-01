Abstract

Parkinson's disease is mainly characterized by clinical motor manifestations, with postural instability being a predominant symptom that leads to many falls. One way in which postural control is assessed is to measure the characteristics of postural sway during quiet standing. In this test, subjects standstill on a force platform, which records ground forces and reaction moments that can be used to calculate the center of pressure (CoP) (Duarte and Freitas, 2010). The CoP is the most common posturographic measure used in the assessment of postural control, and is considered a neuromuscular response to the body's center of mass displacement.



In PD, postural sway can be abnormal long before it is clinically evident and before starting treatment with levodopa medication (Mancini et al., 2011; Stylianou et al., 2011; Nantel et al., 2012). For example, in the early stages of Parkinson's disease, with the Hoehn and Yahr (H&Y) scales being 1, postural sway in PD is hardly detected only in clinical observation, as it is initially subtle and not always very evident (Mancini et al., 2012). However, when measured using more accurate measuring instruments, such as the force platform, there are postural problems in the early stages of PD, demonstrated by an abnormality of sway in patients with mildly symptomatic PD (Beuter et al., 2008; Chastan et al., 2008). Mancini et al. (2012) observed that postural sway measured by the CoP is a biomarker of PD progression. Therefore, quantitative evaluation measures in the different stages of the disease are necessary ...

Language: en