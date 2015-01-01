|
de Oliveira CEN, Ribeiro de Souza C, Treza RC, Hondo SM, Los Angeles E, Bernardo C, Shida TKF, Dos Santos de Oliveira L, Novaes TM, de Campos DSF, Gisoldi E, Carvalho MJ, Coelho DB. Front. Neurosci. 2022; 16: 865882.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
35516808
Parkinson's disease is mainly characterized by clinical motor manifestations, with postural instability being a predominant symptom that leads to many falls. One way in which postural control is assessed is to measure the characteristics of postural sway during quiet standing. In this test, subjects standstill on a force platform, which records ground forces and reaction moments that can be used to calculate the center of pressure (CoP) (Duarte and Freitas, 2010). The CoP is the most common posturographic measure used in the assessment of postural control, and is considered a neuromuscular response to the body's center of mass displacement.
biomechanics; levodopa (L-Dopa); motor control; posture; posturography