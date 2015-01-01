Abstract

Sports injury prevention is an important part of the athlete welfare and safeguarding research field. In sports injury prevention, sport-related concussion (SRC) has proved to be one of the most difficult and complex injuries to manage in terms of prevention, diagnosis, classification, treatment and rehabilitation. SRC can cause long-term health issues and is a commonly reported injury in both adult and youth athletes around the world. Despite increased knowledge of the prevalence of SRC, very few tools are available for diagnosing SRC in athletic settings. Recent technological innovations have resulted in different machine learning and deep learning methodologies being tested to improve the management of this complex sports injury. The purpose of this article is to summarize and map the existing research literature on the use of machine learning in the management of SRC, ascertain where there are gaps in the existing research and identify recommendations for future research. This is explored through a scoping review. A systematic search in the three electronic databases SPORTDiscus, PubMed and Scopus identified an initial 522 studies, of which 24 were included in the final review, the majority of which focused on machine learning for the prediction and prevention of SRC (N = 10), or machine learning for the diagnosis and classification of SRC (N = 11). Only 3 studies explored machine learning approaches for the treatment and rehabilitation of SRC. A main finding is that current research highlights promising practical uses (e.g., more accurate and rapid injury assessment or return-to-sport participation criteria) of machine learning in the management of SRC. The review also revealed a narrow research focus in the existing literature. As current research is primarily conducted on male adolescents or adults from team sports in North America there is an urgent need to include wider demographics in more diverse samples and sports contexts in the machine learning algorithms. If research datasets continue to be based on narrow samples of athletes, the development of any new diagnostic and predictive tools for SRC emerging from this research will be at risk. Today, these risks appear to mainly affect the health and safety of female athletes.

