|
Citation
|
Kuijpers R, Smulders E, Groen BE, Smits-Engelsman BCM, Nijhuis-van der Sanden MWG, Weerdesteyn V. Gait Posture 2022; 95: 183-185.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35523027
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Children with Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD-C) have motor coordination deficits which lead to difficulties in sports and play activities that require adaptations of the walking pattern. Sports and play often involve performing dual tasks, which affects performance in DCD-C more than in typically developing children (TD-C). So far, testing the impact of dual tasking on walking adaptability in DCD-C has received little scientific attention. RESEARCH QUESTION: We tested the hypothesis that 6-12 year old DCD-C will show lower levels of walking adaptability than TD-C, and that due to problems with automatization this difference will increase when they are forced to divide their attention between tasks when a concurrent visuo-motor or cognitive task is added.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; Developmental Coordination Disorder; Dual tasks; Walking adaptability