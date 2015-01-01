|
Banaye Yazdipour A, Moshiri M, Dadpour B, Sarbaz M, Heydarian Miri H, Hajebi Khaniki S, Kimiafar K. Health Sci. Rep. 2022; 5(3): e587.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35509401
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Poisoning remains a major health issue in developing countries with high morbidity and mortality rates; also it is one of the most common causes of admission to hospitals. This study aimed to investigate the trend of the top five types of poisonings in hospitalized patients according to the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems 10th Revision (ICD-10) in Imam Reza hospital, Mashhad, Iran.
Iran; trends; drug poisoning; ICD‐10