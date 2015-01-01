|
Citation
|
Beniwal RP, Shrivastava MK, Gupta V, Sharma V, Sharma S, Kumari S, Bhatia T, Deshpande SN. Indian J. Psychol. Med. 2022; 44(1): 17-21.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Indian Psychiatric Society, South Zone, Publisher Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35509647
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide results from complex interactions of various risk factors-reasons for dying (RFD)-and protective factors-reasons for living (RFL). Suicide is not necessarily a wish to die but may be an appeal for help. We analyzed RFD and RFL in persons who had attempted suicide, through their clinical records at a Crisis Intervention Clinic (CIC).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; suicide attempt; crisis intervention; reason for dying; reason for living