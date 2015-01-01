SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Beniwal RP, Shrivastava MK, Gupta V, Sharma V, Sharma S, Kumari S, Bhatia T, Deshpande SN. Indian J. Psychol. Med. 2022; 44(1): 17-21.

(Copyright © 2022, Indian Psychiatric Society, South Zone, Publisher Medknow Publications)

10.1177/02537176211022508

35509647

PMC9022914

BACKGROUND: Suicide results from complex interactions of various risk factors-reasons for dying (RFD)-and protective factors-reasons for living (RFL). Suicide is not necessarily a wish to die but may be an appeal for help. We analyzed RFD and RFL in persons who had attempted suicide, through their clinical records at a Crisis Intervention Clinic (CIC).

METHODS: We retrospectively analyzed demographic and clinical data, and classified RFD and RFL, among patients with either ideas or attempt of suicide registered at our CIC (N = 83). Using two open-ended questions from the clinical history data, we derived their RFD or RFL; (n = 53) completed these questions regarding RFD-RFL.

RESULTS: In the total sample, males and females were equally represented and educated, but males were significantly older. Most common diagnosis was nonpsychotic mood disorder. Commonest mode of suicide attempt was hanging. Family conflict vs. family responsibility, hope vs. hopelessness, stressful life events, and negative cognitions about the self and the world were important RFD. RFL included feeling responsible, love for family and for self, hope, career success, and religious beliefs.

CONCLUSION: RFD and RFL could both be grouped in similar categories related to family, career, hope, etc.


Language: en

Suicide; suicide attempt; crisis intervention; reason for dying; reason for living

