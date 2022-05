Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This annotated bibliography provides an overview of sentinel and influential literature about human trafficking for general mental health practitioners.



METHODS: A modified participatory ranking methodology was used to create the list of articles.



RESULTS: We identified 25 articles relevant to trafficking and mental health which covered the topics of epidemiology, treatment, identification, policy, and research methodology.



CONCLUSIONS: The articles presented cover a broad range of trafficking types and topics. However, there is a dearth of literature about labor trafficking and the trafficking of men, boys, transgender, and nonbinary people.

Language: en