Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Hurricanes often result in power outages, which increase generator usage and carbon monoxide (CO) deaths. We aim to identify states with the highest frequency of hurricanes and evaluate the number of unintentional CO poisoning deaths by region, age, race and metropolitan distribution.



METHODS: The number of hurricanes was determined using the FEMA database, and the number of unintentional CO poisoning deaths was determined using the CDC WONDER database from 2014-19. Hurricane-associated consumer outages were obtained from the Department of Energy.



RESULTS: The number of unintentional CO poisoning deaths was as follows: Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. Adults displayed a significantly higher number of unintentional CO poisoning deaths than pediatrics (P < 0.001). The total number of unintentional CO poisoning deaths was highest in the White population (P < 0.001); however, unintentional CO poisoning death rates were nearly two times higher among Black population in adults (0.5 versus 0.3) and pediatrics (0.2 versus 0.1). Medium metropolitan areas exhibited significantly more unintentional CO poisoning deaths (P < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Hurricanes and unintentional CO poisoning deaths were most common in Florida. Death rates were higher among Black individuals. Medium metropolitan areas displayed significantly more unintentional CO poisoning deaths than all other areas.

