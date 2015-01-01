Abstract

In the report "Notes from the Field: Xylazine-Related Deaths -- Cook County, Illinois, 2017-2021" on page 503, the second paragraph of the second column should have read, "A total of 210 xylazine-associated deaths were reported during the study period. Xylazine-associated deaths increased throughout the study period; incidence peaked during October 2021 (Figure). The percentage of fentanyl-associated deaths involving xylazine also increased throughout the study period, rising to a peak of 12.2% of fentanyl-related deaths assessed by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office during October 2021. Fentanyl or fentanyl analogs were detected on forensic testing in most xylazine-involved deaths (99.1%). Other common co-occurring substances included diphenhydramine (78.1%), cocaine (41.9%), and quinine (33.8%). Naloxone was detected in 33.3% of xylazine-associated deaths."



The figure on page 503 was updated accordingly.

Language: en