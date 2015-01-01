Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to assess national trends in recreational and suicidal ingestions of over-the-counter cough preparations that contain Coricidin.



METHODS: Using the American Association of Poison Control Center's National Poison Data System, we obtained data from 2004 to 2017 on patients aged 13 to 19 years with an ingestion of "Coricidin." We examined trends over time overall and ingestion intent (recreational vs suicidal) using linear regression. We compared patient characteristics, substances ingested, clinical effects and therapies, and outcomes by suicidal versus misuse or recreational intention.



RESULTS: An initial search with the inclusion criteria found 19,213 calls that matched study inclusion criteria. On average, there was a yearly linear increase of 180.0 (95% confidence interval [CI], 136.6-223.3; P < 0.01) ingestions per year. Within suicide ingestions, there was an average yearly increase of 97.9 (95% CI, 66.9-128.9; P < 0.01) ingestions, and within misuse/recreational ingestions, there was an average yearly increase of 82.1 (95% CI, 60.3-103.9; P < 0.01) ingestions. The most common clinical effect was tachycardia, which occurred in 42.4% of ingestions. Altered mental status, mydriasis, and ataxia were all more common in misuse/recreational ingestions. Suicidal ingestions resulted in more hospital admissions and need for medical treatment. Recreational-use coded calls peaked in 2013, whereas calls coded for suicide attempts have continued to rise dramatically, with a 50% increase in the 14-year study period.



CONCLUSION: Combination Coricidin products are a major source of morbidity in adolescents. Targeted preventive measures in primary care offices or larger-scale policy/legislative efforts may be helpful to address this.

