Abstract

Body-Worn Sensors (BWS) provide reliable objective and continuous assessment of Parkinson's disease (PD) motor symptoms, but their implementation in clinical routine has not yet become widespread. Users' perceptions of BWS have not been explored. This study intended to evaluate the usability, user experience (UX), patients' perceptions of BWS, and health professionals' (HP) opinions on BWS monitoring. A qualitative analysis was performed from semi-structured interviews conducted with 22 patients and 9 HP experts in PD. Patients completed two interviews before and after the BWS one-week experiment, and they answered two questionnaires assessing the usability and UX. Patients rated the three BWS usability with high scores (SUS median [range]: 87.5 [72.5-100]). The UX across all dimensions of their interaction with the BWS was positive. During interviews, all patients and HP expressed interest in BWS monitoring. Patients' hopes and expectations increased the more they learned about BWS. They manifested enthusiasm to wear BWS, which they imagined could improve their PD symptoms. HP highlighted needs for logistical support in the implementation of BWS in their practice. Both patients and HP suggested possible uses of BWS monitoring in clinical practice, for treatment adjustments for example, or for research purposes. Patients and HP shared ideas about the use of BWS monitoring, although patients may be more likely to integrate BWS into their disease follow-up compared to HP in their practice. This study highlights gaps that need to be fulfilled to facilitate BWS adoption and promote their potential.

Language: en