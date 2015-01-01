Abstract

Despite experiencing health inequities, less is known about neighborhood environments and physical activity among Hispanic/Latino adults compared to other populations. We investigated this topic in the Hispanic Community Health Study/Study of Latinos (HCHS/SOL). Hispanic/Latino adults in the San Diego, California area of the U.S. completed measures of overall moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) via accelerometry and domain-specific MVPA via questionnaire at Visits 1 (2008-2011; n = 4086) and 2 (2014-2017; n = 1776), ~6 years apart. 800-m home neighborhood buffers were used to create objective measures of residential, intersection, and retail density, bus/trolley stops, greenness, parks, and recreation area at Visit 1. Regression models tested the association of each neighborhood feature with MVPA at Visit 1 and over 6 years, adjusting for individual characteristics and neighborhood socioeconomic deprivation. At Visit 1, those in neighborhoods with higher vs. lower retail density or recreation area (+1 vs. -1 standard deviation from the mean) engaged in 10% more overall MVPA and 12-22% more active transportation. Those in neighborhoods with higher vs. lower residential density engaged in 22% more active transportation. Those in neighborhoods with higher vs. lower greenness and park count engaged in 14-16% more recreational MVPA. Neighborhood features were unassociated with changes in MVPA over 6 years. Although changes in MVPA over time were similar across neighborhoods, Hispanic/Latino adults living in neighborhoods with design features supportive of walking and recreational activity (e.g., greater residential and retail density, more parks and recreation facilities) were consistently more active. Improving neighborhood environments appears important for supporting physical activity among Hispanic/Latino adults.

Language: en