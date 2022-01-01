|
Citation
|
Sharpe TL, Iwamoto DK, Lee KA, Anderson JM. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35511537
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: African Americans disproportionately experience homicide. However, validated measures designed to assess the traumatic impact of coping with murder for surviving family members and friends of homicide victims are absent from research. This article describes four studies that contributed to the development and preliminary validation of the Inventory of Stress and Coping for African American Survivors of Homicide Victims (ISCASHV). The ISCASHV is a measure that assesses multicomponents (e.g., stress, appraisals, stigma, coping) of the sociocultural and psychological processes in which African Americans cope with homicide.
Language: en