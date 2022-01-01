Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine whether Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) is as effective at reducing behavior problems for children with a history of trauma and for those who do not complete therapy.



METHOD: Retrospective chart review of patients between 2.5 and 6.5 years of age who participated in PCIT between January 1, 2012, and December 1, 2019, at a child advocacy center within a large Midwestern children's hospital was performed. Demographics, trauma history, and Eyberg Child Behavior Inventory (ECBI) and parenting confidence scores were collected. Changes in child behavior and parenting confidence over time were compared between patients with and without trauma exposure using separate generalized estimating equation models for those who did and did not complete PCIT.



RESULTS: Of the 212 PCIT participants, 116 (54.72%) had a trauma history and 96 (45.28%) did not, and 98 (46.23%) completed PCIT and 114 (53.77%) did not. Patient demographics were fairly diverse and representative of the region. Patients with trauma exposure were significantly less likely to complete PCIT (38.79%) than patients without trauma exposure (55.21%). ECBI intensity scores significantly decreased over time among both patients who did and did not complete PCIT. The change in ECBI intensity scores over time did not differ between patients with and without trauma exposure regardless of whether or not they completed PCIT. Parenting confidence significantly improved over time regardless of trauma exposure or attrition.



CONCLUSIONS: Standard PCIT can be used effectively with children with trauma exposure and results in significant improvement even for those who do not complete therapy.

