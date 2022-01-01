Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Given the inequitable impact of COVID-19 on sexual and gender minority (SGM) youth and current sociopolitical racial justice concerns in the United States, this study examines the impact of SGM-related family rejection and racism since the start of COVID-19 on SGM-related internalized homophobia and identity concealment among SGM college students of color (SOC).



METHOD: Participants were a subset of SOC (n = 200) from a larger nonprobability cross-sectional study about minority stress and COVID-19 pandemic experiences among SGM college students. Participants completed survey items specifically related to changes in minority stress and racism experiences since the start of COVID-19. Logistic regression models were used to examine the independent and interactive effects of racism and family rejection on identity concealment and internalized homophobia since the start of COVID-19 (adjusting for covariates).



RESULTS: Main effects models revealed that increased racism and family rejection were significantly associated with greater odds of experiencing identity concealment since the start of COVID-19. The interaction of increased racism and family rejection was also significantly associated with greater odds of experiencing identity concealment since the start of COVID-19.



CONCLUSIONS: Study findings suggest that the intersection of racism and family rejection since the start of COVID-19 consequently translates to increased experiences of identity concealment. Such experiences are known to negatively impact mental health across the life course among SGM young people. Public health, medical, mental health, and higher education stakeholders must implement SGM-affirmative and antiracist practices and interventions to support SGM SOC during COVID-19 and beyond its containment. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en