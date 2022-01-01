SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chiara G, Romaioli D, Contarello A. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)

10.1037/tra0001245

35511544

OBJECTIVE: The literature on sex trafficking has given a great deal of space to the effects on mental health, while little has been devoted to the stories of survivors. This study aims to explore the first-hand stories of immigrant women of Nigerian descent trafficking survivors, describing a qualitative analysis of psychotherapy sessions with them. Within the theoretical framework of Dialogical Self Theory, we explored and invited into dialogue the I-positions generated when individuals have traumatic experiences such as sex trafficking. Analyzing the themes emerging from 5 psychotherapy pathways developed taking a narrative and dialogical approach, we explored the narratives that facilitated posttraumatic growth (PTG) and those that hindered it.

METHOD: Five women survivors of sex trafficking were followed in a narrative psychotherapy journey. A thematic analysis was conducted on the transcripts of the therapeutic pathways, highlighting the positions of the self identified in the narratives and the main content of the women's stories.

RESULTS: We identified 2 main themes in the narratives facilitating PTG, and 3 in the narratives acting as barriers thereto.

CONCLUSION: When addressing traumatic experiences, taking into account the polyphony of the individuals narrating them, and identifying which of their narratives can facilitate or hinder their PTG can be a useful resource in therapeutic and social work with survivors of trafficking. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

