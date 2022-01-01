|
Citation
Chiara G, Romaioli D, Contarello A. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
35511544
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The literature on sex trafficking has given a great deal of space to the effects on mental health, while little has been devoted to the stories of survivors. This study aims to explore the first-hand stories of immigrant women of Nigerian descent trafficking survivors, describing a qualitative analysis of psychotherapy sessions with them. Within the theoretical framework of Dialogical Self Theory, we explored and invited into dialogue the I-positions generated when individuals have traumatic experiences such as sex trafficking. Analyzing the themes emerging from 5 psychotherapy pathways developed taking a narrative and dialogical approach, we explored the narratives that facilitated posttraumatic growth (PTG) and those that hindered it.
