Abstract

PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: This systematic review synthesizes the existing literature on the impact of spinal cord injury (SCI) on families, including parenting, marital relations, and caregivers' psychological adjustment. RESEARCH METHOD/DESIGN: Seven databases were searched for relevant peer-reviewed studies. Dissertations, chapters, editorials, and review articles were excluded. Sixty-six studies that examined SCI's impact on caregivers and families were included.



RESULTS: The review included 55 quantitative studies, 10 qualitative studies, and one study that utilized both methodologies. Among the quantitative psychosocial adjustment studies, as well as the qualitative studies, lack of social support was associated with an increased sense of burden, stress, depression, anxiety, and poorer physical health in caregivers. In the family relationship studies (n = 7), few significant differences were found in family functioning. Marital relationship studies (n = 12) frequently examined intimacy (sex, partner affirmations, and emotional support) as an important facet for determining positive or negative outcomes when one partner had SCI. However, divorce rates appeared to increase over time postinjury. Though few studies investigated caregiver needs and interventions (n = 5), needs for social support and information were identified, and several interventions (e.g., family education, more social support, and problem-solving training) were beneficial for promoting caregivers' psychosocial adjustment.



CONCLUSIONS: SCI significantly impacts caregivers' sense of burden and psychological distress, with major implications for family functioning and caregivers' physical, mental, and social health. These issues occurred internationally and endured over time.



FINDINGS indicated the need for focused interventions to support caregivers' psychosocial adjustment after SCI. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

