|
Citation
|
Goodworth AD, Canada J. Stapp Car Crash J. 2021; 65: 29-48.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers SAE)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35512784
|
Abstract
|
Automotive safety devices, such as airbags and seatbelts, are generally designed for optimal performance when occupants adopt a "nominal" upright anatomical sitting position. While a driver's sitting behavior is largely influenced by the requirements of driving, a passenger may adopt any number of non-nominal positions and behaviors. Very few studies have investigated the behaviors that teen and adult passengers actually adopt. The present study investigates self-reported nonnominal sitting in passengers and quantifies the influence of age and anthropometrics on these behaviors. A better understanding of passenger behavior is a timely research topic because advanced sensors may eventually allow better detection of non-nominal sitting and the advent of autonomous vehicles increases the number of passengers and seating options. Ten online survey questions were created to assess how frequently non-nominal sitting was adopted.
Language: en