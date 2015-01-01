SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yurac R, Zamorano JJ, Marre A, Diaz C. Surg. Neurol. Int. 2022; 13: e162.

(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publishing)

10.25259/SNI_159_2022

35509534

PMC9062954

BACKGROUND: Pole dancing is a sport that has become very popular. However, there is scarce literature on injuries associated with this sport. Here, we present a 23-year-old female who sustained a traumatic C4-C5 vertex cervical spine injury caused by a fall of 1 m while practicing pole dancing in an inverted position, requiring a 360 decompression/fusion. CASE DESCRIPTION: A 23-year-old female sustained a 1 m fall in an inverted position while pole dancing resulting in a direct axial impact to the head. She developed the rapid onset of quadriparesis that was attributed to the emergent CT/MR-documented cervical flexodisruptive luxofracture (AOSpine C4-C5 fracture: C, F4 unilateral, N3, M2). Four hours post injury, she underwent a C4-C5 anterior cervical discectomy and fusion. Four days later, a posterior fusion was performed to add to the stabilization. Six years later, the patient remains neurologically intact.

CONCLUSION: Pole dance is an emerging sport which carries a risk of cervical spine injury.


Language: en

Injury; Trauma; Cervical; Pole dance; Spine

