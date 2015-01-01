Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a well-known brain dysfunction commonly encountered in activities such as military combat or collision sports. The etiopathology can vary depending on the context and bomb explosions are becoming increasingly common in war zones, urban terrorist attacks, and civilian criminal feuds. Blast-related TBI may cause the full severity range of neurotrauma, from a mild concussion to severe, penetrating injury. Recent classifications of the pathophysiological mechanisms comprise five factors that reflect the gravity of the experienced trauma and suggest to the clinician different pathways of injury and consequent pathology caused by the explosion. CASE DESCRIPTION: In the present report, the authors describe a case of 26 years old presenting with blast-related severe TBI caused by the detonation of an explosive in an amusement arcade. Surgical decompression to control intracranial pressure and systemic antibiotic treatment to manage and prevent wound infections were the main options available in a civilian hospital.



CONCLUSION: While numerous studies examined the burden of blast-related brain injuries on service members, few papers have tackled this problem in a civilian setting, where hospitals are not sufficiently equipped, and physicians lack the necessary training. The present case demonstrates the urgent need for evidence-based diagnostic and therapeutic protocols in civilian hospitals that would improve the outcome of such patients.

Language: en