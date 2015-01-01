SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Foster MA, Gridley DG, Lettieri SC, Feiz-Erfan I. Surg. Neurol. Int. 2022; 13: 150.

(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publishing)

10.25259/SNI_897_2021

35509566

PMC9062955

BACKGROUND: The association of Brown-Sequard syndrome (BSS) and hangman fracture (HF) is rarely reported. CASE DESCRIPTION: We present a case of a 28-year-old female with a HF sustained after a motor vehicle accident and BSS. Diagnosis was established based on typical loass of motor function ipsilaterally and loss of pain and temperature sensation contralaterally. Furthermore, magnetic resonance imaging delineated the location of the injury to the right side of the spinal cord at cervical level 2. Near-complete neurological recovery was achieved after anterior fusion and fixation at cervical level 2-3 after 8 months of follow-up.

CONCLUSION: HF from blunt trauma can be directly associated with BSS. Surgery was effective and associated with a near-complete resolution of symptoms.


Language: en

Axis fracture; Blunt trauma; Brown-Sequard syndrome; Hangman’s fracture; Incomplete spinal cord injury

