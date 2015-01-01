|
Citation
|
Dasic D, Morgan L, Panezai A, Syrmos N, Ligarotti GKI, Zaed I, Chibbaro S, Khan T, Prisco L, Ganau M. Surg. Neurol. Int. 2022; 13: e171.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35509585
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: For a neurotrauma unit to be defined as a structured neurotrauma service (NS) the following criteria must be satisfied: A dedicated neurointensive care unit, endovascular neuroradiology, in-hospital neurorehabilitation unit and helicopter platform within the context of a Level I trauma center. Designing an effective NS can be challenging, particularly when considering the different priorities and resources of countries across the globe. In addition the impact on clinical outcomes is not clearly established.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Guidelines; Head injury; Neurotrauma; Clinical outcome measures; Global neurosurgery; Major trauma center