Abstract

Kambo is the name of a natural substance derived from the glandular secretions of the amphibian Phyllomedusa bicolor, a species native to regions in South America. The communities living in these areas administer the substance generally transdermally during rituals for religious-purifying purposes, producing small skin burns. The scientific literature has reported some cases of intoxication following the use of Kambo but this aspect is still poorly understood. In fact, no shared therapy protocols exist for these events nor any real legislation on Kambo. The purpose of this work was to examine all cases of acute intoxication resulting from the administration of Kambo and published over the last 10 years, illustrating clinical signs, laboratory findings, instrumental tests, and therapy. The several cases identified in our review confirm that acute Kambo intoxication can occur, with serious and life-threatening effects. We developed a protocol aimed at the early diagnosis of cases of suspected acute intoxication by creating a treatment algorithm. The study aims to investigate the pathophysiology of these events in humans, proposing a protocol for the diagnosis and treatment of these cases that can be used by healthcare professionals.

Language: en