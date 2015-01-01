|
Citation
Tamakloe R, Sam EF, Bencekri M, Das S, Park D. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35522537
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This study employs a data mining approach to discover hidden groups of crash-risk factors leading to each bus/minibus crash severity level on pothole-ridden/poor roads categorized under different lighting conditions namely daylight, night with streetlights turned on, and night with streetlights turned off/no streetlights.
Language: en
Keywords
data mining; crash; bus; Developing country; lighting condition; severity