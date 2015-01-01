Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of the study was to investigate the factors associating the car-following behavior, which could lead to rear-end crash potential. The safe distance in this study was when the traffic flow was in an asymptotic stability state.



METHOD: Traffic flow observation was conducted to observe how vehicle characteristics associating car-following behavior. However, it was not possible to determine the driver characteristics and their driving habits using the traffic flow observation alone. Therefore, a driving simulation and questionnaires were used in combination to investigate how driving characteristics were associate with car-following behavior.



RESULT: From the two observation methods, several factors were found to significantly associate the rear-end crash potential including vehicle types, traveling lanes, the purposes of vehicle usage, age, income, the number of driving hours per week, stress, and anger or aggressive behavior.



CONCLUSION: The traffic flow observation indicated that among the different types of vehicles, sedan/hatchback cars were more likely to be involved in rear-end crashes than others type of vehicles. Vehicles using the high-speed lane typically drove closer to each other and had a higher chance of rear-end collisions. The observation of driver characteristics showed that younger and high-income drivers were more likely to drive with less gap, resulting in higher possibilities of a rear-accident. Despite being in a normal emotional state, drivers with high frequency of stress, anger or aggression while driving had shorter headway distances and were more likely to cause rear-end collisions.

