Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) affects the health of women across the globe, with the greatest burden encountered by women in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). This scoping review aims to summarize and critically examine primary prevention interventions addressing IPV perpetration by men and boys in LMICs and identify gaps in the evidence base. PubMed, EMbase, and PsychINFO were searched for articles published between January 2001 and October 2020 that examined the efficacy of primary prevention interventions to prevent IPV perpetration by men/boys in LMICs and reported on a quantitative outcome examining IPV perpetration. Data on study population, setting and design, intervention components, evaluation methods, and outcomes were extracted, and study quality was assessed using the Effective Public Health Practice Project tool. Of 8,392 articles, 16 intervention studies met inclusion criteria. All 16 were of moderate or weak quality. The majority were conducted in Africa, delivered by peers, theoretically grounded, and included content to challenge IPV acceptance and gender norms. Half demonstrated intervention efficacy in prevention of IPV perpetration; these studies tended to intervene at multiple levels of the Socio-Ecological Model, be delivered over a minimum of eight sessions, and utilize a validated IPV measure to assess intervention impact. In conclusion, the field of IPV perpetration prevention research in LMICs is rapidly evolving, with many interventions demonstrating promise. Future intervention studies should consider expanding to LMICs outside Africa, targeting school-age youth, exploring whether shorter intervention durations are effective, and addressing the methodological shortcomings noted in the quality assessment.

