|
Citation
|
Calandri E, Graziano F, Cattelino E, Testa S. J. Early Adolesc. 2021; 41(3): 369-393.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Knowledge about the role of empathy, emotional self-efficacy, and loneliness on early adolescents' depressive symptoms is scarce. The main aims of the study were to investigate the following: (a) the role of empathy and emotional self-efficacy (additive and interactive) on loneliness and depressive symptoms, taking into account gender differences and (b) the possible mediating role of loneliness in the relationship between emotional predictors and depressive symptoms. Three hundred forty-eight Italian early adolescents (48% girls; mean age, 13; SD = 0.3) completed an anonymous self-report questionnaire at two time points (1 year apart). Structural equation modeling (SEM) was used to analyze data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depressive symptoms; emotional self-efficacy; empathy; gender differences; loneliness