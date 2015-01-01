SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Calandri E, Graziano F, Cattelino E, Testa S. J. Early Adolesc. 2021; 41(3): 369-393.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0272431620919156

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Knowledge about the role of empathy, emotional self-efficacy, and loneliness on early adolescents' depressive symptoms is scarce. The main aims of the study were to investigate the following: (a) the role of empathy and emotional self-efficacy (additive and interactive) on loneliness and depressive symptoms, taking into account gender differences and (b) the possible mediating role of loneliness in the relationship between emotional predictors and depressive symptoms. Three hundred forty-eight Italian early adolescents (48% girls; mean age, 13; SD = 0.3) completed an anonymous self-report questionnaire at two time points (1 year apart). Structural equation modeling (SEM) was used to analyze data.

RESULTS indicated the following: (a) high empathy and low emotional self-efficacy were related to higher subsequent loneliness and depressive symptoms; (b) emotional self-efficacy moderated the relationship between empathy and loneliness and, only for girls, between empathy and depressive symptoms; (c) no mediation role of loneliness between emotional predictors (empathy and emotional self-efficacy) and depressive symptoms was found.

RESULTS are discussed in relation to preventive interventions targeting early adolescents.


Language: en

Keywords

depressive symptoms; emotional self-efficacy; empathy; gender differences; loneliness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print