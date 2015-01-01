SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Masters SL, Hixson K, Hayes AR. J. Early Adolesc. 2021; 41(4): 527-549.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0272431620931193

unavailable

The purpose of this study was to examine the factors that influence the perceived social costs of interacting with gender-atypical peers. Our study examined the relationship between peer processes and gender socialization by exploring situational and individual-level factors that could affect the relationship. Middle school students (N = 107) completed surveys containing items pertaining to gender identity, egalitarian attitudes, and social support. In addition, participants were asked to rate a series of questions regarding hypothetical peer rule violations. We hypothesized that different domains of gender identity would predict adolescents' perceptions and cognitions about gender-atypical behaviors and traits.

RESULTS revealed that early adolescents perceive higher social costs for male peers who violate an appearance-based gender norm violation when compared with female peers.


Language: en

gender/gender differences; middle school; peer conformity; peer relationships

