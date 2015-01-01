SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nam SJ. J. Early Adolesc. 2021; 41(4): 634-652.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0272431620939187

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Cyber delinquency in adolescence is a particular area of concern for psychologists owing to its association with several mental health issues and its potential link with offline delinquency. This longitudinal study examined the stability of changes and directions of influence in adolescents' cyber delinquency, aggression, and offline delinquency across a 4-year period. Our sample consisted of 2,280 adolescents who participated in the Korean Children and Youth Panel Survey conducted by the National Youth Policy Institute in Korea, from 2011 to 2015. Using autoregressive cross-lagged modeling, we found that changes in cyber delinquency, aggression, and offline delinquency were stable over time. There were also multiple cross-lagged effects from early to middle adolescence: cyber delinquency influenced both offline delinquency and aggression, and aggression influenced both cyber and offline delinquency. However, from middle to late adolescence, the only significant effect was that of cyber delinquency on offline delinquency.


Language: en

Keywords

aggression; media; middle school; problem behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print