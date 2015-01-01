Abstract

In this study, we explored the longitudinal linkages among Chinese early adolescents' unsociability, peer rejection, and loneliness. Participants were N = 445 primary school students in Shanghai, P.R. China followed over 3 years from Grades 6 and 7 to Grades 8 and 9. Measures of adolescents' unsociability, peer rejection, and loneliness were obtained each year from a combination of self-reports and peer nominations. Among the results, (1) compared with the unidirectional and bidirectional models, the cross-lagged model was deemed the best fit for the data; (2) adolescent unsociability contributed to later increases in loneliness via a pathway through peer rejection; and (3) loneliness directly contributed to later increases in unsociability.



RESULTS are discussed in terms of the implications of unsociability for Chinese adolescents' experience of peer rejection and subsequent loneliness.

Language: en