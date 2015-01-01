|
Citation
|
Xiao B, Bullock A, Liu J, Coplan R. J. Early Adolesc. 2021; 41(6): 865-885.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this study, we explored the longitudinal linkages among Chinese early adolescents' unsociability, peer rejection, and loneliness. Participants were N = 445 primary school students in Shanghai, P.R. China followed over 3 years from Grades 6 and 7 to Grades 8 and 9. Measures of adolescents' unsociability, peer rejection, and loneliness were obtained each year from a combination of self-reports and peer nominations. Among the results, (1) compared with the unidirectional and bidirectional models, the cross-lagged model was deemed the best fit for the data; (2) adolescent unsociability contributed to later increases in loneliness via a pathway through peer rejection; and (3) loneliness directly contributed to later increases in unsociability.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Chinese adolescents; cross-lagged model; loneliness; peer rejection; unsociability