Citation
Li Y, Wright MF, Rollet D. J. Early Adolesc. 2021; 41(6): 927-955.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study compares 477 Chinese and 342 American adolescents' responses to open-ended questions regarding attribution and outcome expectancies of relational aggression, and investigates how cultural values were related to these social cognitive processes.
Language: en
Keywords
Chinese adolescents; cross-cultural; culture; relational aggression; social information processing