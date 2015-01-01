|
Mrug S, Orihuela CA, Veerasammy A. J. Early Adolesc. 2021; 41(7): 982-995.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Urban adolescents experience high rates of exposure to community violence, which is associated with sleep problems. However, less is known about the prospective relationships between community violence exposure and sleep problems across adolescence. This study investigated reciprocal relationships between community violence exposure and sleep problems across early, middle, and late adolescence. Participants included 84 urban adolescents (50% females, 95% African Americans) who reported on their community violence exposure and sleep problems at mean ages 13, 16, and 17.
adolescence; community violence exposure; sleep problems