Mrug S, Orihuela CA, Veerasammy A. J. Early Adolesc. 2021; 41(7): 982-995.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0272431620977668

unavailable

Urban adolescents experience high rates of exposure to community violence, which is associated with sleep problems. However, less is known about the prospective relationships between community violence exposure and sleep problems across adolescence. This study investigated reciprocal relationships between community violence exposure and sleep problems across early, middle, and late adolescence. Participants included 84 urban adolescents (50% females, 95% African Americans) who reported on their community violence exposure and sleep problems at mean ages 13, 16, and 17.

RESULTS from an autoregressive latent trajectory model with structured residuals showed that exposure to community violence at age 13 predicted more sleep problems at age 16, but violence exposure at age 16 did not predict sleep problems at age 17. Sleep problems did not predict community violence exposure over time. These results point to early adolescence as a vulnerable period for the development of sleep problems in youth exposed to community violence.


adolescence; community violence exposure; sleep problems

