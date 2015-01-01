SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Walters GD, Espelage DL. J. Early Adolesc. 2021; 41(8): 1255-1268.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0272431620983447

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In a previous study, reactive criminal thinking or cognitive impulsivity mediated the relationship between parental knowledge and delinquency. This study sought to determine whether cognitive impulsivity also mediated the relationship between parental knowledge and childhood aggression. A path analysis was performed on a sample of 438 early adolescent boys (n = 206) and girls (n = 232) from the Illinois Study of Bullying and Sexual Violence using three waves of non-overlapping data. As predicted, cognitive impulsivity mediated the relationship between parental knowledge and childhood aggression, but cognitive insensitivity did not. The results of this study provide ongoing support for the general conceptual argument that childhood aggression parallels delinquency in certain respects and that parental knowledge deters both future delinquency and childhood aggression by reducing the cognitive impulsivity that is central to the behavioral patterns of delinquency and childhood aggression.


Language: en

Keywords

childhood aggression; cognitive impulsivity; parental knowledge

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print