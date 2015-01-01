|
Citation
|
Andrews K, Lariccia L, Talwar V, Bosacki S. J. Early Adolesc. 2021; 41(9): 1394-1424.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The current study examined the roles of gender, and gender-role orientation in young adolescents' empathetic concern. In addition, this study aimed to explore the contribution of Theory of Mind in participants' empathetic concern. Finally, this study examined whether gender and gender-role orientation were implicated in emerging adolescents' Theory of Mind understanding. One-hundred-fifty 11- to 12-year-olds (79 self-identified females) completed questionnaires measuring their empathetic concern, Theory of Mind, and their perceived gender-role orientation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emerging adolescence; empathy; gender role; Theory of Mind