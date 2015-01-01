|
Wang X, Qiao Y, Li W, Dong W. J. Early Adolesc. 2022; 42(5): 704-732.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
The present study examined the relationship between online disinhibition and adolescents' cyberbullying perpetration and investigated whether empathy and gender would moderate this relationship. A total of 2407 Chinese adolescents aged 11-16 years completed the questionnaires to measure their online disinhibition, empathy, and cyberbullying perpetration.
adolescents; cyberbullying perpetration; empathy; gender; online disinhibition