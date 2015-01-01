Abstract

In a school sample of early adolescents, we expanded the view of gender typicality to include adolescents who varied in the extent of felt similarity to own- and other-gender peers, and examined how their felt own- and other-gender similarity, are related to depression. Further, we examined the moderating role of parental acceptance of gender atypicality. Participants were 504 ethnically/racially diverse sixth graders (Mage = 11 years, SD = 0.56, 51.6% boys) and their parents. Path analyses showed that adolescents' felt own-gender similarity, but not felt other-gender similarity, was negatively related to depression. Further, when parental acceptance was high, adolescent depression was low, even for adolescents who had cross-gender tendencies or low own-gender tendencies. Tendencies of atypicality were only related to risk for depression when parental acceptance was low. These findings support previous research that many variations of gender typicality exist, and highlighted the importance of parental acceptance of gender atypicality.

