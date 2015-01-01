Abstract

Providing a statistical framework in every scientific area, such as the social, economic, and cultural fields, is vital in planning and making appropriate decisions. Therefore, it is better to allocate enough time to create a statistical framework according to the organizational goals by scrutiny and thinking. A favorable framework provides more accurate estimates for decision-makers who are closer and more in line with the realities of the society [1]. Researchers, experts, and official statistics always consider the compilation and use of statistical frameworks. A thorough review of the existing frameworks in different areas indicates that the lack of a disaster-related statistical framework is evident. Achieving such a framework by some international organizations and institutions is not far off, as the Working Group on Disaster Statistics at the Asia-Pacific Economic and Social Commission (ESCAP), from 2014 to 2018, prepared and introduced the first draft. A review of this framework shows that the primary purpose of this framework, known as the "Disaster Statistics Framework (DRSF)", is generating statistics to be used in the calculation of international indicators and global monitoring systems of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) [2, 3].



Iran is a country that experiences different types of disasters, both natural and unnatural, every year. Major natural disasters include frequent severe earthquakes, floods, droughts, landslides, desertification, deforestation, storms, and the like. So, achieving a favorable framework related to disaster statistics is particularly important in Iran. Disaster management in the government sector is under the overall supervision of the Ministry of the Interior in Iran. Disaster information collection, analysis, and dissemination are the main mandates in this ministry. A plethora of technical ministries and organizations contribute to disaster management in the Islamic Republic of Iran, such as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Jihad Construction, Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Roads and Transportation, and the Ministry of Agriculture. The Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the first of its kind in the region, is the most critical non-governmental partner in disaster management in Iran. Given the diversity and multiplicity of ministries and organizations involved in crisis management in Iran, it is necessary to have special coordination and program to build a framework for disaster-related statistics. The following are the basic steps to achieve this goal.

Language: en