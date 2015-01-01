|
Khoundabi B, Soltan A. Health Emerg. Disasters 2021; 6(2): 63-66.
Providing a statistical framework in every scientific area, such as the social, economic, and cultural fields, is vital in planning and making appropriate decisions. Therefore, it is better to allocate enough time to create a statistical framework according to the organizational goals by scrutiny and thinking. A favorable framework provides more accurate estimates for decision-makers who are closer and more in line with the realities of the society [1]. Researchers, experts, and official statistics always consider the compilation and use of statistical frameworks. A thorough review of the existing frameworks in different areas indicates that the lack of a disaster-related statistical framework is evident. Achieving such a framework by some international organizations and institutions is not far off, as the Working Group on Disaster Statistics at the Asia-Pacific Economic and Social Commission (ESCAP), from 2014 to 2018, prepared and introduced the first draft. A review of this framework shows that the primary purpose of this framework, known as the "Disaster Statistics Framework (DRSF)", is generating statistics to be used in the calculation of international indicators and global monitoring systems of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) [2, 3].
