Abstract

BACKGROUND: There has been a significant increase in the number of train crashes worldwide, mainly due to the extension of the rail network and the use of the most sophisticated and cutting-edge technology.



Incident Report: The Tehran-Zahedan train had 260 passengers on board and left for Tehran City at 14:50 local time on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. The accident happened at 16:20 local time at 100 km distance from Zahedan City.



Results: Five train cars derailed 2 km from Shorou Station, where four people died, and 157 were injured. According to the investigations, the accident occurred due to the unscrewing of some bolts and spring washers. There were 170-180 screws and spring washers removed along 50-60 m, which resulted in the creation of a dangerous point and derailment of the train. This study examined the challenges, strengths, and learned lessons of the incident.



Conclusion: Concerning standard and vast rail networks in Iran and the latest train crashes that mainly occurred just outside the cities, accessibility to the accident scene should be considered one of the most important physical vulnerability indexes. As a result, accessibility to special firefighting and rail rescue train car at some stations in crowded routes effectively decreases the consequences of such accidents.

