Abstract

The use of robust evidence is a key component of providing high quality care to patients. Synthesised evidence to support clinical decision-making is lacking for many aspects of clinical burn care. Identifying the most important areas of care that lack high quality evidence and requires research is necessary, as funding for primary research is limited. Priority setting research studies are a joint endeavour between patients, carers and clinicians to identify and rank topics for research in a healthcare area in order to reduce research waste. Such an exercise has yet to be undertaken in burns. The aim of this paper is to outline the importance of research prioritisation in burn care, to discuss how it facilitates the maximum benefit from limited research funding and to explain the methodologies used.

