BACKGROUND: Injury is one of the most common reasons adolescents are prescribed opioids. Little is known about adolescent experiences who used prescription opioids throughout their recovery from traumatic injury.



METHODS: We used a qualitative exploratory study design nested within a longitudinal cohort study conducted at two trauma hospitals in the United States. We conducted semi-structured telephone interviews with adolescents (n = 28) aged from 12 to 20 years at the time of their hospital admission for injury. We used purposive sampling to gather a broad range of experiences from the longitudinal patient cohort. We conducted a modified thematic analysis of transcribed interviews.



RESULTS: Adolescents reported a wide range of efficacy with which prescription opioids controlled their pain during the injury recovery and numerous opioid-related side effects. A desire for relief from acute pain caused by the injury was the most common driver for using opioids in the hospital. At home, adolescents' decisions to use opioids were influenced by family history of addiction, awareness of harms associated with opioids, and desire to challenge themselves. Adolescents reported closely adhering to a prescribed regimen or using fewer opioids than prescribed while recovering at home. Finally, adolescents reported considerable variability in parental involvement in prescription opioid use, ranging from giving adolescents unrestricted access to prescription opioids to complete parental discretion and administration upon request.



CONCLUSIONS: Adolescents had diverse experiences with prescription opioids during recovery from traumatic injury. Educational interventions that focus on the appropriate use of opioids to address pain care needs among adolescents with traumatic injuries are urgently needed.

