Winter S, Johnson L, Obara LM, Nair D. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
35524345
Violence against women is a serious public health and human rights concern and can take many forms. Intimate partner violence (IPV) is the subject of the majority of research focused on violence against women around the world; yet the health consequences of non-partner violence (NPV) can be just as serious. There is a critical gap in literature focused on NPV and the co-occurrence of NPV and IPV in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in informal settlements. The unique historical, political, social, geo-spatial, physical, and built environment in informal settlements-often characterized as places with high rates of crime and violence-may be important in understanding NPV and co-occurrence of NPV and IPV in these communities, but more research is needed. The purpose of this study was to explore NPV in a large informal settlement in Nairobi, Kenya including its relationship to IPV, correlates, and common perpetrators of NPV in this setting. Data from 552 household-level surveys collected from women in a large informal settlement in Nairobi in 2018 were used in this study. Descriptive statistics and penalized maximum likelihood logistic regressions were used to examine the association between IPV and NPV, correlates, and perpetrators of NPV.
Language: en
intimate partner violence; Kenya; informal settlements; Non-partner violence; poly-victimization