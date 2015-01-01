|
Moss L, Fedina L. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
35524367
Intimate partner violence (IPV) among Black adolescents is a critical public health issue, as they report higher levels of IPV perpetration and victimization than their counterparts from other racial groups. Although practitioners frequently implement educational programs to reduce and prevent adolescent relationship violence among adolescents, the extent to which these interventions have been culturally tailored to Black youth is unclear. The purpose of this scoping review is to investigate the nature and effects of cultural tailoring in IPV interventions delivered to Black adolescent populations as well as any critical media literacy (CML) content therein. We conducted searches of three databases for peer-reviewed research published in the United States between 2000 and 2020 that evaluated an IPV-focused educational intervention with a predominantly Black adolescent sample. A total of eight original studies met our inclusion criteria.
intimate partner violence; Black adolescents; critical media literacy; culturally relevant interventions; teen dating violence