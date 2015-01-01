Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) among Black adolescents is a critical public health issue, as they report higher levels of IPV perpetration and victimization than their counterparts from other racial groups. Although practitioners frequently implement educational programs to reduce and prevent adolescent relationship violence among adolescents, the extent to which these interventions have been culturally tailored to Black youth is unclear. The purpose of this scoping review is to investigate the nature and effects of cultural tailoring in IPV interventions delivered to Black adolescent populations as well as any critical media literacy (CML) content therein. We conducted searches of three databases for peer-reviewed research published in the United States between 2000 and 2020 that evaluated an IPV-focused educational intervention with a predominantly Black adolescent sample. A total of eight original studies met our inclusion criteria.



FINDINGS showed that five of the articles mentioned some level of cultural tailoring for the participants. However, the level and nature of that tailoring ranged widely with regard to curriculum development, staffing, and other program elements. No studies included any elements of CML education. Overall results indicate positive effects of IPV interventions on adolescents and reduced acceptance of violence in romantic relationships. This scoping review highlights a lack of clarity on methods used for cultural tailoring of curriculum based IPV interventions, vague application of social learning theoretical frameworks, and the potential benefits of CML content.

